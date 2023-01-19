Kvaratskhelia to Man City? Agent reacts to transfer talk as interest in Napoli winger continues to build

Manchester City may have been heavily linked with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the Napoli winger’s agent says there are no offers on the table.

Georgian forward starring in Serie A

Attracting interest from across Europe

No offers on the table at the moment

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old Georgia international has been a revelation for his Serie A employers this season, registering nine goals and 10 assists through 20 appearances in all competitions. Kvaratskhelia’s potential is clear for all to see, with leading sides from across Europe now monitoring his development, and there has been talk of the reigning Premier League champions lining up a move to take the exciting forward to England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reacting to that speculation, Kvaratskhelia’s representative - Mamuka Dzhugeli – has told Championat: “I don’t have any papers on my desk, and I suppose neither do Napoli in their office.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So impressive has Kvaratskhelia been that he is now said to be worth in excess of €100 million (£88m/$108m). Dzhugeli is reluctant to be drawn on what his client could be worth on the open market, saying when asked about nine-figure price tags: “That’s the last thing we’re thinking about right now.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kvaratskhelia has helped Napoli to the top of the Serie A table in 2022-23 and can expect to generate more links to the likes of City if impressive individual standards can be maintained through to the summer transfer window.