Kusiima: Express FC keeper eyeing more clean sheets after Onduparaka FC win

The Red Eagles’ custodian expresses his delight at keeping another clean sheet as they defeated the Caterpillars for the first time

Express FC goalkeeper Crispus Kusiima has vowed to keep more clean sheets after leading the team to a 2-0 win against Onduparaka FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Red Eagles kept their title charge intact after a double from forward Erick Kambale ensured they earned their first win against the Caterpillars at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The win has left keeper Kusiima a delighted man, as he managed to keep another clean sheet on his debut in the top-flight, but his 12th across all competitions.

“Firstly, I thank the coaches for the trust which enabled me to make my debut,” Kusiima told the club’s social media pages. “It was a dream debut to me because I kept a clean sheet and most importantly the team won.

“I am glad that I have contributed to more clean sheets [12 now across all competitions] and I look forward to doing better when given the opportunity again.”

The Red Eagles took the lead in the game courtesy of Kambale, who stepped up and controlled Martin Kizza’s pass before he calmly slotted home with a powerful left-footed strike.

He added the second after heading home a cross from Kizza.

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa admitted after the game he was sure of getting maximum points but what impressed him most was the determination by his players.

“Firstly this win was huge, we expected to win the boys played with a lot of determination, Onduparaka players spent a lot of time on the floor [getting treatment] but the boys didn’t give up,” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“We used our chances and here we are, next up is preparing for the Uganda Cup.”

On his part, two-goal hero Kambale said: “I am so happy we won the game, it’s a very important win for the team, the boys gave everything and we worked as a unit, next up is preparing for the Uganda Cup where we play URA FC on Saturday.”

The win took the Red Eagles to 43 points on the 16-team table, four behind table leaders URA and three behind second-placed and champions Vipers SC.