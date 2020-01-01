Kusiima explains why he signed for Express FC ahead of new season

The new signing promises to help the Red Eagles concede fewer goals when the new season gets underway

Goalkeeper Cryspus Kusiima has revealed why he opted to sign for Express FC.

On Monday, the Red Eagles confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old custodian from Tooro United after he agreed to pen a two-year contract.

On signing the player, Express said: “Express have on Monday, August 10, announced the signing of goalkeeper Kusiima Cryspus on a two-year deal.

“The 24-year-old who was formerly at Tooro United will be looking to battle for the number one jersey alongside mainstay Matthias Muwanga.”

Kusiima has now told the club’s official website that he was prompted to sign for the Red Eagles because they are a big brand in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) and revealed his target is to keep as many clean sheets as possible next season.

“I joined Express FC because it’s a big brand and club, the target is to create as many clean sheets in my case am looking at 18 because I know if I achieve that, we shall be in the top three a position I want us to finish in as well,” Kusiima told the club website.

On how he will cope fighting for a place with the keepers already at the club, Kusiima said: “I know I’ve joined a team with competitive players but the good thing is its healthy competition and I also believe if we work as a unit, we shall all win as a team.”

Kusiima will have to fight for a starting role with first choice Muwanga, who struggled last season owing to a nagging injury.

The custodian became the first of many signings for Express ahead of the new season which is scheduled to start on October 17.

In a recent interview, Express boss Wasswa Bbosa admitted he was expecting a competitive 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

"We all know clubs are re-organizing themselves and that they will be competitive next season," Bbosa told reporters.

"But actually if anything, we have already done our homework on all the teams. So I would say we are braced up for any team that will come our way."

The six-time league champions finished the abandoned league in the ninth position with 31 points, after managing nine wins, four draws, and 12 losses.

Bbosa was appointed at the club at the expense of the sacked George Ssimwogere. After steering the team from the relegation zone to a ninth-place finish, he was rewarded with a three-year contract.