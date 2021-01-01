Kundanaji scores as Chilufya makes Champions League debut against Bayern Munich

The Copper Queens stars were in fine form for BIIK Kazygurt but they suffered a big defeat at home against the German side

Racheal Kundananji scored the only goal for BIIK Kazygurt as Prisca Chilufya made her first Champions League appearance in their side's 6-1 humiliation against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Chilufya joined the Kazakhstani Women's Championship side from Zambia's Red Arrows on a two-year deal last month and was handed her debut as a substitute against the German giants.

BIIK squeezed past Zhytlobud-2 Kharkiv on an away-goal advantage and were hoping to avoid back-to-back Champions League Round of 16 exits against the German champions.

However, things did not go according to plan as Netherlands star Lineth Beerensteyn opened the scoring for the visitors after just 20 minutes of action at the Namys Stadium.

17 minutes later, Lea Schuller doubled the lead to hand the visitors a comfortable two-goal lead at the half time break in Shymkent.

Bayern resumed on a high as Linda Dallmann added the third after just two minutes before Hanna Glas made it four in the 62nd minute and Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir added the fifth six minutes later.

BIIK, however, brought on new signing Chilufya a minute later and they held on for 12 minutes before eventually grabbing what turned out to be a consolation through Kundananji in the 81st minute.

On the brink of full time, BIIK conceded a late penalty and Dallmann netted from the spot for her brace and Bayern's sixth of the match.

Kundananji was in action for the entirety of the match, while her Zambia compatriot Chilufya featured in the last 23 minutes for BIIK.

The heavy first-leg defeat puts the Kazakhstani side on the brink of Round of 16 elimination. They visit Munich on March 10.