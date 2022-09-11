'Kudos to Kudus' - Ghana forward leaves fans in awe after impressive Ajax double

The 22-year-old Black Star was handed his first start in the top-flight this season and scored two goals in the Dutch champions' huge win

Ghanaian supporters have flocked social media to heap praise on forward Mohammed Kudus after he notched two goals to help Ajax maul Heerenveen 5-0 in an Eredivisie fixture on Saturday.

After his impressive display in their 4-0 mid-week Uefa Champions League victory against Rangers, where he found the back of the net, the 22-year-old Black Star was handed his first top-flight start of the season and did not disappoint at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Kudus scored the third and fourth goals after Davy Klaassen and Kenneth Taylor had given Ajax a two-goal lead at half-time before Ghana prospect Brian Brobbey sealed the emphatic victory for the Sons of Gods in Amsterdam.

Kudus, who was later subbed off, was starting back-to-back games for the Dutch giants for the first time in 482 days. Despite being used in a substitute role on five occasions, Kudus has so far scored three goals from six matches.

His impressive showing has left fans discussing his abilities while others have predicted a great season and future for the youngster.

"Kudos to kudus," Onawumi Taiwo opened up the debate on Facebook while Christopher Nwolisa opined: "That Kudus has quick feet... He's so good."

Caiphas Nartoko said: "Great player he's. More heights Mohammed Kudus," while Oyeniyi Kolapo Oladimeji simply wrote: "The guy is very good."

"This boy is pure talent," Joel Odero praised the youngster while Achraf El-Keiraouani from Morocco said: "Pure talent! Wish you all the best, Kudus!"

Kwame Kilpatrick said: "Keep going Kudus, thanks for making us proud."

Meanwhile, Arshavin Dramehdinho predicted Kudus, who joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in 2020, will move to the Premier League next season.

"Kudus will be in the Premier League next season," he said adding: "You know it and I know it," while Vincent Brian said: "Kudus is Premier League material, he doesn't deserve to play for Ajax, he can fit in well at Arsenal or Chelsea."

Tyron Crowns said: "Mohammed Kudus is yet to feature in the Premier League but he's got a better legacy than Bruno Fernandes and Phil Foden already."

Elsewhere, Francis Tetteh feels with a fit Kudus, Ghana will do wonders at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

"World Cup trophy is coming to Ghana," said Crowns adding: "This guy is on a different level and will help the Black Stars," while Abeiku Quansah opined: "Just hoping and praying he stays fit for the Fifa World Cup. Football made in Ghana."

Kudus will hope to keep the starting role when Ajax travel to face Liverpool in their second fixture of the Champions League campaign at Anfield on Tuesday.