Kuching welcome participation of Sarawak United in Premier League

Premier League newcomers Kuching have welcomed the participation of another Sarawak-based outfit, Sarawak United in the second tier.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Premier League newcomers Kuching FA have welcomed the participation of another Sarawak-based outfit, Sarawak United in the second tier.

Sarawak-based teams have had a 2019 season that can only be described as serendipitous. State team Sarawak FA had a poor season in the Premier League, while Kuching finished in second place in the M3, Malaysia's third division. Their league finishes meant they played each other in the promotion/relegation play-offs, with Kuching edging Sarawak 3-1 in the single-legged tie. The win allowed Kuching to win promotion to the second tier for the first time in their short history, while the state team was doomed to the third tier.

But that was not to be the end of the story.

It has since been revealed that the Sarawak FA has bought over another second-tier outfit, Selangor United, moved it almost 1,000 km away to Kuching and rebranded it as Sarawak United, to ensure that it still has a presence in the second tier.

Kuching president Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman has however chosen to adopt an open-minded approach towards the new team.

"I myself can't wait to see the two teams play each other, much like how both Kelantan FA and Kelantan United are now in the Premier League.

"The participation of Kuching and Sarawak United means that more players from the state of Sarawak will get to be in action in the coming season," he said in an interview published by competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL).

In the meantime, as a newcomer to the top-two tiers he is appreciative of the support shown by the more established outfits.

Kuching, as one of the Super League and Premier League clubs, recently participated in MFL's extraordinary general meeting (EGM), where MFL's broadcast rights shares and Economic Control Program (ECP) were discussed.

"As Premier League newcomers we obviously have a lot to learn. ECP for instance is a new programme for all the clubs, and we definitely need time to fulfill all its requirements.

"The discussions in the EGM too were a learning process, and I had to ask for help from the bigger clubs. They were certainly helpful in providing their thoughts on the matters of ECP and the broadcast rights," explained the club official.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!