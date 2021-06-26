Kovacic backs Gilmour to become 'important player' at Chelsea after seeing Scot shine at Euro 2020

The 20-year-old midfielder saw Covid-19 bring his Euros to an abrupt halt, but his potential has been noted by a much wider audience

Billy Gilmour will become "an important player for Chelsea in the near future", says Mateo Kovacic, with the Scotland midfielder enhancing his reputation at Euro 2020.

The promising 20-year-old took in just one appearance at the tournament, but a star showing was put in during a 0-0 draw with England at Wembley.

Gilmour's potential has now been noted around the world, with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge being mooted, but Kovacic expects the youngster to be a key part of the Blues' plans for many years to come.

Croatia star Kovacic said of Gilmour, who saw his Euros cut short by a positive Covid-19 test and Scotland's group-stage elimination: "Unfortunately I didn’t get the chance to play against Billy but I did talk with him on the phone as soon as it came out that he was positive.

"Of course I was very sad about that because he is doing excellently and he is my team-mate. I felt sad for him.

"He has had an excellent season and his qualities cannot even be brought into question. He is still a young player but he has played a lot of good matches for Chelsea and for his national team.

"He is definitely going to be one of the better players for Chelsea and an important player for Chelsea in the near future."

Kovacic, who provides competition for places in Chelsea's engine room, added: "I have seen Billy’s abilities from the first time he started training with the first team.

"He can become a really excellent player, so it is up to him to work hard and to get better with each day. I am sure that, with his personality, he is going to do that."

Gilmour took in another 11 appearances for Chelsea last season, to go with the 11 he made in 2019-20.

His progress has been stunted by a lack of regular game time, with exit talk being sparked in west London as a result.

Thomas Tuchel has talked up Gilmour's potential, but has found it difficult to work an emerging talent into his plans.

A summer switch could now be on the cards, with Premier League new boys Norwich among those said to be keen on putting a loan deal in place.

