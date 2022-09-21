Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly revealed what they told Sadio Mane before the penalty against Egypt that delivered the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Koulibaly reveals team message for Mane

Praises humility shown by the Bayern Munich star

Hails Edouard Mendy’s performance at Afcon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Teranga Lions, led by the Chelsea defender, lifted the Afcon title for the first time when they defeated record champions Egypt in post-match penalties.

The match – in which Mane first failed to successfully convert a seventh-minute penalty – ended in a 0-0 draw at full time and after extra time, and the winner had to be decided from the spot.

The former Liverpool forward converted the last spot-kick for the West Africans, who emerged as winners after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After failing to lift the trophy after reaching the final in the 2002 and 2019 Afcon editions, Koulibaly led the nation to successfully make history in the 2021 tournament that was hosted by Cameroon.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Before that penalty, we all went to him and told him ‘don’t worry, you know how to do this, you know how to do your job more than anyone else on this team. You have the nose for goals, so go and write history," Koulibaly told BBC Sports Africa TV.

"I do not have any words to describe him [Mane] anymore. He is a great player, super important, and is the kind of player that any coach would want to have. He is very professional.

"I was lucky to be in the same academy with him in Metz. I have known him for a very long time now, and our relationship has never changed.

"He is humble, always serving his team and his teammates.

"We also had a great goalkeeper, Edu, who performed well throughout the tournament, and when you have quality players like we have in Senegal, then it is easier."

WHAT NEXT FOR KOULIBALY? After the Afcon success in Cameroon, he is set to lead Senegal in the World Cup finals that will be held in November-December in Qatar. There they will face the Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador in the group stage.

Thereafter, they will shift focus to the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, and if they navigate their way successfully, they will hope to defend the title in the Ivory Coast finals.