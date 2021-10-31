'Koulibaly and Osimhen are extraordinary players for Napoli' - Salernitana manager Colantuono

Salernitana manager Stefano Colantuono has described Victor Osimhen and Kalidou Koulibaly as "extraordinary players" ahead of Sunday evening's match against Napoli at Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

Nigeria international Osimhen has been influential for the Naples charges this season, starting each of the last eight Serie A matches and scoring five goals in the process.

At the back, Senegal star Koulibaly has also been a rock and to date, the team has conceded just three goals in the league this season.

But while Osimhen, is expected to miss the trip to Salernitana due to a muscle strain, the center-back is fit and ready for the match.

"Koulibaly and Osimhen are two extraordinary players, but Napoli are a very strong team, which deserves great consideration," Colantuono said as quoted by AreaNapoli.

"They are living. a moment of grace, they have won almost all of [league matches this season] and we can't do anything wrong otherwise they will punish us.

"We will try to play with our characteristics, working in the details that will make the difference. Napoli, together with Milan, are the strongest [in the league]."

The 59-year-old has further commented on their opponent's attack that has so far scored in nine of the 10 league matches. The tactician has hinted they will not be sitting back to defend.

"Napoli attack in many ways. They have depth, dribble, jump the man, have a center forward that is difficult to limit. If you enhance his characteristics he is a striker who puts not Salernitana in crisis, but the whole championship," Colantuono continued.

"Isn't it a shame to stoop to protect the goal? No team has had a bold attitude against them."

Salernitana have collected just seven points from the 10 matches they have played.

They have managed just two wins and a draw, with the remaining seven matches ending in defeats. The promoted side have also scored just 10 goals and conceded 22 which puts them deep in the relegation zone.

Napoli lead the table with 28 points from 10 matches as well. They have managed nine wins and a draw.