Koulibaly has no excuse for 'bizarre behaviour' in Chelsea defeat - Nevin

The Lion of Teranga will miss the Blues next league fixture after being sent off for two bookable offences at Elland Road

Chelsea legend Patrick Nevin has discussed the tackle which led to defender Kalidou Koulibaly being sent of in the 3-0 Premier League defeat against Leeds United.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season after goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison condemned them at Elland Road.

During the fixture, the 31-year-old Lion of Teranga was sent off on his third appearance for the Blues in the top-flight.

At first, Koulibaly was cautioned in the ninth minute after a pulling the shirt of the advancing Aaronson and with five minutes left to the final whistle, he was dismissed by referee Stuart Attwell for a second caution this time for pulling down Joe Gelhardt.

The 58-year-old Nevin, who played for Chelsea, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Kilmarnock Motherwell as a winger and won 28 caps for Scotland, believes the £34million defender has no excuse to make for the tackle.

"Kalidou Koulibaly has absolutely no excuse, that is bizarre behaviour from a defender," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Daily Express.

During his home debut against Spurs, Koulibaly scored a stunning volley as the Blues went on to draw 2-2.

Nevin further described Chelsea's display against Leeds as poor.

“Very few people would have predicted this,” Nevin continued. “A poor performance from Chelsea but a huge result for Leeds united, the work rate and hunger was there all the way through.”

Koulibaly will miss Chelsea's next league assignment against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.