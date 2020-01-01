Kotei: Why Yanga SC will not sign Kaizer Chiefs midfielder – Eymael

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal his new club will not go for the services of the Ghanaian player who wants to quit Chiefs

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has confirmed Kaizer Chiefs midfielder James Kotei will not sign for the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder who joined Amakhosi at the start of the season has been linked with a transfer to the Tanzanian giants following the arrival of Kenyan Anthony Akumu, who has already landed in South Africa to sign a three-year deal with the Soweto giants.

However, the new Yanga coach Eymael has exclusively told Goal the player will not sign for the club as he wants to take a break from football to help fix his mind.

“[Kotei] is not coming back to Yanga because he is not okay, his mind is not okay, he wants to relax a bit from football for some months before signing a new contract somewhere else,” Eymael told Goal.

Asked whether he had any interest to sign the player, Eymael told Goal: “I think he is not a bad player, and I did not speak to him but officials from the club [Yanga] spoke to him and now it is finished because of what he said and now the story is a closed chapter.”

A source within the Amakhosi camp had confirmed to Goal that Kotei, who also featured for Yanga rivals Simba SC in Tanzania, will leave provided both teams reach an agreement.

“The club is already in talks with [Yanga] for Kotei to move there. It looks promising but you know the nature of negotiations. The two teams still have to agree first and then the player can discuss personal terms with the suitable club," the source told Goal.

Eymael has already been unveiled at Yanga after agreeing to put pen to paper for an 18 months’ contract alongside his assistant Riedoh Berdien, whom he worked with at Free State Stars in South Africa.