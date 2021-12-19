Vincent Kompany has expressed his disgust after Club Brugge supporters racially abused the Anderlecht coach and his players during a Belgian Pro League encounter on Sunday.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Jan Breydel Stadium, but saw the result overshadowed after the visitors were the subject of verbal attacks from the stands.

Kompany and his players, including Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu, were reportedly called derogatory terms, including “black monkeys”, by opposing supporters throughout and the visibly upset manager was furious in his post-match comments, subsequently eschewing his official press conference after the game.

What did Kompany say?

“I’m upset,” the former Manchester City man told Eleven Sports. “I’m going home upset. We’ve been yelled at and called “black monkeys” and whatever the whole game. Those are things I have a hard time with.

“We are here with a lot of people who have given a lot for this country. They just come here to play football. I don’t want to get into a conflict, but that’s just how I feel. I just want to go home, get some rest and spend time with the people who are important to me.”

Defender Wesley Hoedt also expressed his fury, adding: “I think the supporters should look in the mirror for certain things they say. This is not part of football. Things like this don't belong here. Of course, we can't change that much, but it has to come from the Pro League and the people themselves."

What did the clubs say?

Following the conclusion of the match, Anderlecht issued a statement reaffirming their unhappiness, stating: “Our team went home with a bitter taste in our mouth. The behaviour of some casts a shadow over Belgian football.

“As a society, we cannot tolerate such insults resounding in a football stadium. By naming and condemning these incidents, Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht wants to make very clear that racism has no place whatsoever in our football stadiums and beyond.”

Their opponents also issued a statement, adding: “Club Brugge, its supporters, staff, players, employees and board strongly condemn any form of racism. These few are not representative of the values ​​and standards of our club and have no place in Jan Breydel.”

Racist incidents in European football

The racially-charged derogatory comments are just the latest example of such an incident in European football this season, and the third major such case alone this weekend.

Leeds United confirmed that an arrest had been made in connection with abuse aimed at Arsenal’s bench during the Gunners’ 4-1 Premier League win at Elland Road on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, the 3.Liga clash between Duisburg and Osnabruck was called off following a first-half incident after players were abused from the stands, forcing the referee to remove both teams from the pitch.

