ISL: Komal Thatal set to leave ATK Mohun Bagan to join Jamshedpur FC

The young winger is all set to join Jamshedpur FC after spending a season at ATK Mohun Bagan...

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC are all set to rope in ATK Mohun Bagan winger Kotal on a three-year deal in the summer transfer window, Goal can confirm.

The 20-year-old winger had started his professional career at erstwhile ATK FC during the 2017-18 season of the ISL. In his maiden season at the top tier, Thatal had appeared in two matches for the Kolkata club. In the succeeding season, the winger, under the tutelage of British coach Steve Coppell, appeared in 12 ISL matches, out of which he had started in seven and had scored one goal.

He was a part of ATK's title-winning side in the 2019-20 season where he had appeared in only six matches under coach Antonio Lopez Habas. This season at ATK Mohun Bagan, Thatal appeared in five matches in the ISL where he did not score any goal or provide any assist. Overall he has appeared in 20 ISL matches in four seasons and has scored just one goal.

The youngster was an integral part of the Indian U17 World Cup squad in 2017 and had even started in their very first match of the competition against USA.

Thatal, known for his pacy runs down the flanks and skilful touches, is now all set to jump ship and join Jamshedpur FC in a bid to get more game time.

With Liston Colaco recently joining ATK Mohun Bagan from Hyderabad FC for a record transfer fee, The Kolkata outfit have already signed a replacement for the outgoing Thatal. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur's Aniket Jadhav has joined Hyderabad FC and Thatal's signing would be a like-for-like replacement.

After finishing second on the league table behind Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan had also lost in the final against the Islanders. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, had finished sixth on the points table with 27 points from 20 matches.