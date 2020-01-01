Koita brace against Goztepe move Kamsimpasa to Super Lig safety

The Guinea international scored twice to help the Apaches secure maximum points at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Bengali-Fode Koita played a key role as Kamsimpasa moved out of the relegation zone following their 2-0 victory against Goztepe in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 29-year-old was handed his 17th start this season in the encounter and impressed, scoring the goals that helped the Apaches brighten their chances of retaining their top-flight status.

The Guinea international hit the ground running in the encounter, opening the scoring with only two minutes into the game after he was set up by the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Dieumerci Ndongala.

More teams

The former Blackburn Rovers forward then completed his brace at the death after benefitting from Oussama Haddadi’s assist.

Article continues below

Koita featured for the duration of the game along with Senegalese defender Lamine Gassama, who ended on the losing side.

The striker, who now has seven league goals in 18 appearances this campaign, will hope to add to his tally when Kamsimpasa square off against Yeni Malatyaspor on March 21.