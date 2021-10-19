Koeman responds to reports of Dani Alves returning to Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has sought to distance Barcelona from speculation suggesting that Dani Alves could be brought back to Camp Nou, with the Dutchman claiming that no discussions regarding a deal have been held.

The legendary Brazilian right-back has offered his services to the Liga giants following his release by Sao Paulo, with the 38-year-old telling Sport: "If Barca think they need me, they just have to call me."

Alves previously spent eight years in Catalunya between 2008 and 2016, taking in 391 appearances while helping Barca to 14 domestic trophies, three Champions League crowns, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

What has been said?

While Alves has left the door open for an emotional retracing of steps to be made, Koeman says he is unaware of any plans to re-sign the veteran South American.

He told reporters when asked about Alves: “I don't know anything about this issue.

“Nobody from the club has told me about the possibility and I don't like to answer.”

Who are Barcelona looking to do a deal with?

While Alves is not on the radar for now, Barcelona are confident that Ansu Fati will soon follow the lead of fellow youngster Pedri by signing a new contract.

Asked for an update on those talks, Koeman said: “It is true that they are close. It is very important news.

Article continues below

“He is a young player, with a lot of quality. He is one of those who should mark the future of this club.”

Barca have tied Pedri to a deal through to 2026 that includes a €1 billion (£846m/$1.16bn) release clause, with the expectation being that 18-year-old sensation Fati will do likewise in the coming days.

Further reading