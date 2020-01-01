African All Stars

Kobe Bryant: ‘We will always remember you!’ – East African clubs united in mourning

Kobe Bryant.
Top clubs in the region have expressed their sadness after the 41-year-old and four other people died in the crash on Sunday

From Kenya to Tanzania and then Uganda, East African clubs have also joined the world to mourn the sudden passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

The former LA Lakers star was flying over California when a fire reportedly started and caused the helicopter to spiral and crash.

Reports say nobody on board the helicopter survived the crash with all five passengers dying in the tragic accident, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant, who has long been regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won five NBA Championships in his illustrious 20-year long career with the Lakers.

He was also an NBA All-Star 18 times and was crowned the league's Most Valuable Player among many other accolades.

In addition to his basketball achievements, Bryant was a massive football fan. The former Laker famously supported AC Milan while also participating in commercials alongside the likes of Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have led Kenyan clubs to send tributes while in Uganda Vipers SC are also leading the way.

Below is how various clubs took to social media to pay tribute to the world-famous athlete.

