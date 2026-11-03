Kobbie Mainoo issues Roma warning as Man Utd midfielder targets Champions League catalyst to snap nine-game slump

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Kobbie Mainoo has urged Manchester United to show self-belief when they welcome an in-form Roma to Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The Red Devils find themselves mired in a grim nine-match winless streak across all competitions, but the 19-year-old midfielder is adamant that a single marquee European victory can ignite their stuttering campaign.

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Respecting the threat of Gasperini’s Roma

The challenge facing United is significant, as Roma arrive in Manchester boasting an impressive record under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini. The Italian outfit has enjoyed a superb start to the campaign, suffering just a single defeat in their opening 13 matches across all competitions. This consistency has seen them move into a position of strength, and they will likely approach the fixture with high confidence after training at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Mainoo is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task at hand but insists that United possess their own weapons that can hurt the visitors. "They’ve had a really good start to the season, we know they’re dangerous, but we’re also dangerous as well so we have to have full belief in ourselves, come together as a team and hopefully get the win," Mainoo told club media.

Red Devils desperate to end winless streak

Despite United's poor run of form, the academy graduate remains adamant that the quality within the squad will eventually shine through. The pressure has continued to mount on the red side of Manchester, but the young star feels that the Champions League stage provides the perfect opportunity to reset the narrative. He understands that at a club of United's stature, the spotlight is always intense, particularly when results fail to meet the high expectations of the global fanbase.

"Really determined [to right the recent wrongs], [at] a club like Man United, we’re always going to come under scrutiny [with] bad results but we’re one win away from turning it around," Mainoo said.

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Bittersweet Stamford Bridge return for United midfielder

Mainoo admitted it "means everything" to make his long-awaited return to action, even as United suffered a frustrating Premier League defeat away at Chelsea on Saturday. The midfield sensation had missed the Red Devils’ previous four fixtures through injury, forced to watch on helplessly from the sidelines as his side battled for consistency, before finally making his comeback at Stamford Bridge in what proved to be a bittersweet individual milestone.

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While relieved to put his fitness woes behind him, the England international made it clear that personal milestones count for little if United fail to put points on the board. "It means everything [to be back in action], it’s tough being away from it and watching the team from the sideline. Just to be back on the pitch, no matter the result, is good, but now we need the wins," he noted.

Champions League motivation for the Red Devils

For Mainoo, playing in Europe’s elite competition remains a pinnacle of his fledgling career, but he is quick to pivot from sentimentality to the practical requirements of the match. He views the fixture as a pivotal moment in United’s season, recognizing that the outcome could dictate the momentum for the busy winter period ahead. The atmosphere at Old Trafford on European nights is often a factor, and the players are hoping the fans can help push them over the line.

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"It’s a dream to be back in the Champions League, but now we're just focused on the game. We have to take it as another game, although it’s a big one and an important one for our season, we have to go in there and give a performance,” he concluded.