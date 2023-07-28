Kobbie Mainoo has sent a defiant message to Man Utd fans after suffering a frustrating injury against Real Madrid.

Mainoo injured against Real Madrid

Man Utd waiting on extent of injury

Teenager sends message to fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Mainoo started United's pre-season friendly against Madrid earlier this week. However, a moment to savour turned sour when a freak collision with Rodrygo ended up forcing the 18-year-old from the pitch. Now, the midfielder has taken to social media to send a defiant message to United fans. The Red Devils academy product wrote: "I’ll be back stronger and in no time. Thanks for your messages of support."

His post prompted some of his United teammates to send messages of support to Mainoo, including captain Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred, and Garnacho. The Portuguese international wrote: "I’m waiting you on the pitch soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United boss Erik ten Hag, who was unsure how long the youngster would be out injured for, hopes Mainoo will be back soon as more chances will come his way this season.

"You can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is. So, hopefully, it's not too bad and then chances will come. I wanted to see what levels he could play," he told United's website. "Against Arsenal, we were pleased with his performance. I wanted to see if he could repeat that, some days after, from then, we would have conclusions. First, we have to wait for the diagnosis and, from there on, we will set conclusions."

WHAT NEXT? Mainoo will begin a period of rehab in the coming days and weeks and he will hope the injury is not too serious. United's season begins on August 14 against Wolves.