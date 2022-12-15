Knife attack survivor Pablo Mari back in Monza training amid 'step by step' recovery for Arsenal loanee

- Mari one of those stabbed in October
- Required surgery on his injury
- Back in training after two months out
WHAT HAPPENED? Mari, who is on loan at Monza from Arsenal, had to have an operation on a knife wound as he was one of the victims of a mass stabbing in Milan. However, he is back with his Monza co-stars and shared his happiness on Twitter, posting: "Back with the team. Step by step."
WHAT THEY SAID: The surgeon who operated on Mari after the incident said that the Spaniard's fitness helped him survive the ordeal. "The surgery was a relatively simple one. Luckily there were only two damaged muscles," Osvaldo Chiara said. "[Mari's] muscular mass is such that the length of the knife that was used couldn't pass through the rib cage and hit his lung."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: One person died and at least five more people were injured during the mass stabbing this year and one suspect was arrested.
IN ONE PHOTO:Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR MONZA? Mari will hope to be fit for his side's return to Serie A action as they take on Fiorentina on January 4.