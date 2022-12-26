'He's cheeky as hell!' - Klopp identifies Liverpool wonderkid Bajcetic as 'exceptional' talent after goal vs Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp raved about Stefan Bajcetic after the 18-year-old scored his first Premier League goal on Monday in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Bajcetic used as substitute

Extended Liverpool's lead with smart finish

Impressed his manager

WHAT HAPPENED? Bajcetic pounced on a deflection and showed composure in waiting for the right moment to unleash his shot past goalkeeper Robin Olsen, scoring just two minutes after he came off the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's cheeky as hell and is not worried about anything," Klopp told Amazon Prime. "He just plays football and he can do that exceptionally well. He had a football-playing father (Srdan Bajcetic) so the genes are there but also the attitude, awareness and match intelligence. It's a big pleasure to work with these boys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp, who was thrilled to get a contribution from a youngster with the Reds short in attack due to injury, added: "We could have scored the third goal much earlier but it's fine, and I loved the situation around the third goal."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds have a short turnaround until their next game, as they're back in action Friday against Leicester.