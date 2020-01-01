Klopp hopeful Salah & Robertson will be fit for Liverpool's Merseyside derby clash with Everton

The Champions League-winning duo had picked up small knocks but they have not been ruled out of Sunday's showpiece

Jurgen Klopp hopes key duo Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will be fit for Liverpool’s trip to Everton on Sunday.

The pair had been considered doubts after missing last week’s behind-closed-doors friendly win over Blackburn, and have not trained fully at Melwood this week ahead of the Premier League’s resumption.

But speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, Klopp allayed concerns.

“They all look good,” the Reds boss said. “We had of course some little problems during training, but that’s completely normal. We always have that.

“None of them are ruled out for Sunday, I can say.”

Liverpool return to action knowing they need just two more victories to be crowned league champions for the first time since 1990. They are 22 points clear of Manchester City, who are in action at home to Burnley on Monday night.

Klopp was asked at his press conference if he had ever doubted that the Reds would get the chance to win the title on the field, and admitted that he had started to worry when talk of a “null and void” season emerged after the league was suspended back in March.

“Honestly yes,” he said. “I didn't think when we went to lockdown 'Oh my god, that is our season, we are so close', because it was not important in that moment.

“I became worried in the moment when people started talking about 'null and void' this season because I was like 'Wow'. And I really felt it physically. That would have been really, really hard.

“We don't expect to get it as a present so we didn't want to have a points-per-game basis. We were really happy when it was decided we could play again.

“There were moments when some people brought it up from time to time for different reasons but when it was off the table I felt quite relieved. If they had done points-per-game and we couldn't have played then we would have been champions but now we aren't and we have to play for it and that is great, that is how it should be in sports.

“And now we go for it. We don't think in our mind we are already there. We know the situation in the table, we saw City playing, we see all the other teams. We needed a lot of work to come around to where we are this season but we needed luck as well and that's what we need again. It will be tough, tougher than tough, the next few weeks.

“I hope I can enjoy it as hard work is never a problem for us but we need to make sure we can play the best football we can play. But we will be fine and we will see what we have to celebrate and how we celebrate but these things are only important in the moment when it has finally happened and not before.”