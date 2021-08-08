Klopp hints at Liverpool transfers before summer window ends - but insists he's happy with Reds squad anyway

The Reds boss suggested on Sunday that 'something might happen' at Anfield before the end of August

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool will look to make further signings before the transfer window closes.

But the Reds boss insists that if no further business is done at Anfield, he will be happy to head into the new season with what he already has at his disposal.

Liverpool have so far made only one major signing this summer, bringing in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in a £36million ($50m) deal back in May.

What did Klopp say about transfers?

Speaking after Liverpool’s 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Klopp was asked directly if he was happy with his squad and with the Reds’ summer business.

He said: "I am very happy with the squad, but it doesn't mean that we don't look at the market.

"But as long as nothing happens, I am more than happy with the squad I have. I am more than happy with the players I have.

"We have so many things that you cannot sign. You cannot sign our counter-pressing, you cannot sign our atmosphere that we create in the stadium, you cannot sign Anfield, you cannot sign our anthem.

"You cannot sign a lot of things and that's what we have to use. There are other approaches out there, obviously, and we have influence on that. Our situation is like it is.

"We have a big squad and there might be something happening until the end of the transfer window, but I cannot say anything about that at the moment."

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

The feeling among fans is that a new midfielder to replace the departed Gini Wijnaldum, as well as a forward to provide competition in attack, would be ideal.

A host of names have been linked, though the majority have been dismissed by Anfield sources. Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid, for example, is not understood to be on the agenda, nor is Italy star Federico Chiesa or the Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has admirers at the club, as do Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and Brighton’s Yves Bissouma. Liverpool’s recruitment team have also looked at the likes of Harvey Barnes of Leicester and Pedro Neto of Wolves.

Jonathan David, the Lille striker, has been watched in the past but there will be no deal for the Canada international as things stand. The same goes for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

In terms of outgoings, it remains to be seen if the likes of Nat Phillips, Xherdan Shaqiri, Neco Williams and Divock Origi are offloaded. Shaqiri is wanted by clubs in Italy and Spain, while Phillips has long-standing interest from Brighton and Burnley, among others.

Ben Davies, meanwhile, could leave on loan, with Sheffield United currently leading the race.

