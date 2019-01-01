Klopp hints at Carabao Cup quarter-final boycott as Liverpool fixtures begin to pile up

The Reds coach was adamant his team would not play in the last-eight match, unless an acceptable time slot is found

Liverpool may boycott their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie unless a suitable date can be organised for the fixture, according to coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds progressed to the last eight of the tournament after twice coming from two goals behind to beat Arsenal on penalties following a 5-5 draw at the end of 90 minutes.

With commitments in the Club World Cup, Champions League and Premier League over the next two months, Liverpool don't have a spare mid-week spot in their schedule for the quarter-final, with the FA wanting to schedule the four cup matches on the week commencing December 16.

Klopp insisted that his team would only play in the quarter final if the FA could find an acceptable date amid their busy fixture list.

"If they can't find the proper date for us and I don't mean Christmas Day 3am - then we can't play the game - our opponents will progress.," Klopp said following the Arsenal victory.

"We will not be the victims of this problem. I think a lot of people from the PL were watching on TV hoping Arsenal do it... Sorry!"

