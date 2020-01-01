Klopp has built 'a perfect machine' at Liverpool - Ancelotti

The Everton boss has hailed the work of the German at his side's Stanley Park neighbours

Jurgen Klopp has built a mighty red machine at Liverpool, and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti admits he is a fan of the German's achievement.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for an English league title came to an end this week when closest rivals Manchester City ran out of games with which to catch them as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

A dominant season by the men from Anfield has seen them secure Premier League glory with a record seven games to spare.

More teams

There might be considerable envy from supporters on the blue side of the city, but Ancelotti has only praise for Liverpool and Klopp.

He told Sky Sport Italia : "I have a great relationship with him. We met last week when everything was virtually decided and I congratulated him.

"Klopp is the architect of this success. Not only for this victory in the Premier League, but for everything he's managed to achieve since arriving five years ago.

"With patience, he's succeeded in building a perfect machine."

Ancelotti lives in Crosby, away from the bustle of Liverpool, but reported hearing "a few bangs" after the Reds' long-awaited triumph was confirmed on Thursday.

Although he has Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as a neighbour, Ancelotti said the Dutchman was out celebrating so not at home.

Everton face a stiff task to close the gap on their local rivals, but the appointment of Ancelotti in December looked a possible watershed moment for them.

He has not yet been able to nudge the Toffees into a European place, but despite sitting 12th in the Premier League they remain in that race, given seventh-placed Tottenham are just four points better off.

Article continues below

"Will Everton be the last team in my career? I don't know," said the former Milan and Real Madrid boss. "But honestly I'd like to make a long-term plan with this club."

The Toffees lie 12th in the standings this season, but with seven matches remaining still post an outside chance of qualifying for Europe if they can finish the campaign in spectacular fashion.

After a scoreless draw with Liverpool last Sunday, their next challenge is a home encounter with Leicester on Wednesday.