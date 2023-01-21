'We can build on that' - Klopp happy with Liverpool's scoreless draw vs Chelsea as it will take 'little steps' to recover

Jurgen Klopp was satisfied with Liverpool's performance in their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, saying they can build on the positive display.

Liverpool played out goalless draw with Chelsea

Reds winless in three league games

Klopp took positives from the match

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have taken just one point from their last three matches in the Premier League, leaving them nine points adrift of fourth place. Despite the tie with struggling Chelsea, the German coach saw enough positives from his team's performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We started well first half and second half; we had good spells but couldn't keep it up." he said to BT Sport. "We have to be ready for little steps and this is a little step. A clean sheet against Chelsea, we didn't create a lot of chances and they had some as well. We defended in the second half with passion and clear organisation, but we were too deep in these moments. In the end, I'm okay with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps. We can build on that. Both teams were very aggressive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League and sit 18 points behind leaders Arsenal after 19 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Anfield side are in action again on January 29 when they take on Brighton in the FA Cup.