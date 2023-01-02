'Like talking to my microwave' - Klopp bemoans unresponsive officials as Liverpool slip to costly defeat at Brentford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by the match officials after seeing his side beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the Premier League.

Liverpool beaten by Brentford

Klopp not happy with officials

Reds stay sixth in table

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Monday in an eventful game at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees saw two goals chalked off in the first half, while Darwin Nunez also had an effort disallowed. Klopp felt Brentford's third goal should have been ruled out as well, after Bryan Mbeumo brushed off Ibrahima Konate before scoring, and revealed his frustrations after the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The third goal should not be a goal, easy as that. If you've ever played football and been in a foot sprint and you get a slight push you go down because you cannot keep balance. That's how it is and you could see that," he told beIN Sports before going on to talk about the officials. "That's actually exactly the same as I'd talk to my microwave. You get no response really. It's always the same. Before the season they give us advice that the players must be careful in these moments because the refs will have an eye on it and you see these games and pretty much everything is allowed. It's always on the edge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Monday's defeat has dented Liverpool's top four hopes. The Reds could have moved to within a point of the Champions League places with victory but instead sit four points behind Manchester United, who have a game in hand on Klopp's side. Meanwhile, it's a first win over Liverpool since 1938 for Brentford, who are unbeaten in six games and now just two points behind the Reds in the table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men now turn their focus to an FA Cup third round tie with Wolves on Saturday at Anfield.