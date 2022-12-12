'It should have been a final!' - Klinsmann feels for England following France World Cup defeat but backs Three Lions to 'get better' by 2026

Jurgen Klinsmann has expressed sympathy for England after the Three Lions crashed out of the World Cup against reigning champions France.

Harry Kane blazes late penalty

France facing Morocco in semi-final

Klinsmann says clash worthy of final itself

WHAT HAPPENED? England knew that if they were to go all the way in Qatar, they'd likely have to overcome a difficult obstacle in the shape of Didier Deschamps' side, and the Three Lions were unable to get the job done. Former Germany international Klinsmann has tried to ease England fans' concerns by pointing out the abundance of top quality young players currently in the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a Technical Study Group Briefing, the former Spurs man said: "Overall it was very positive from England. France v England should have been a semi-final or final. Unfortunately one of them had to go home. It's still a team in growth, this is a team that can get better over the years. They have a lot of talent coming through, they're getting better and more experienced after three positive tournaments. There's more to come from this England side."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While football might not be coming home just yet, the 2026 World Cup presents a real opportunity for the reasons Klinsmann pointed out. A number of the current squad will be in their prime. Bukayo Saka will be 25, Phil Foden 26 and Jude Bellingham just 22-years-old. With France showing no signs of slowing down in terms of top player production, Klinsmann's statement could come true in four years time.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Uncertainty surrounds the England squad for the first time since Sam Allardyce's controversial exit as Gareth Southgate considers his future. Once that issue is resolved, attention turns to preparation for the European Championships in 2024.