Kleberson urges Man Utd to sign Sancho & Saul

The former Red Devils midfielder would like to see the duo at Old Trafford in the future and thinks both would be useful additions to the squad

Manchester United should try to sign Jadon Sancho and Saul Niguez, according to Kleberson, who thinks both are capable of adding a new dimension to the team.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating 2019-20 campaign to date, with encouraging signs of promise overshadowed by inconsistent results and a lack of squad depth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are sixth in the Premier League after 17 fixtures, four points outside of the Champions League places with a trip to Watford up next on Sunday.

The Norwegian boss has been tipped to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens in January, with a number of high-profile targets being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

As revealed by Goal, Borussia Dortmund starlet Sancho is chief among them, with United keen on signing the England international, as well as Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Kleberson, who played for United between 2003 and 2005, believes Sancho would "add a lot" to Solskjaer's starting XI and slot in nicely alongside fellow countryman Marcus Rashford.

"It’s a lot of money to be spoken about (£100 million/$131m) but he would make a big impact and add a lot to the team," Kleberson told Bet New Jersey.

"He really is a great player and very exciting. A lot of players are wanting to come to Man United now as they come to play attacking football and make a good impact on the team, imagine if you had him, [Mason] Greenwood, [Daniel] James and Rashford all playing together.

"Solskjaer is so good for this team and working with the young players so I hope that he gets given the opportunity to continue."

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul has also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford amid rumours Paul Pogba could end up walking away from the club next year.

Kleberson is also a keen admirer of the Spaniard and thinks he could help to solve United's issues on the right-hand side if he ends up swapping La Liga for the Premier League.

"I like the speculation around Saul, he’s a great player and at 25 years old he’s the right age to come into Man United, a big team, big club and play really well," the Brazilian added.

"He’s a very talented and dynamic player, a bit different to what we have in the Premier League.

"More stylish and technical with his passing and movement, he understands how to play fast and turn defence into attack. As a box-to-box midfielder, he can fill that role well for Man United bringing a level of consistency which is what they really need.

"He can probably help more on the right side [of midfield] because if you saw Man United play, most of their opportunities come from the left."

Kleberson added on United's chances of silverware and a top-four finish this season: "If Man United continue to play well, like they did against Spurs, then they’ve got a good chance of securing a top-four position.

"But the key is consistency, as they don’t need to be looking at other teams but concentrating on their own results.

"Manchester United as a club need to be pushing for the title, but that’s not possible now, so achieving top four would be a success."