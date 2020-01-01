Kizza: Uganda defender's move from KCCA to FC Lausanne-Sport in doubt

The left-back had impressed in his two-week trial with the Swiss side but a hefty price has been quoted for his services

Uganda left-back Mustafa Kizza's move to Swiss Challenge League side FC Lausanne-Sport is in doubt as KCCA FC are asking for too much for the defender.

The 22-year-old has been on trials with the seven-time champions where he reportedly impressed and the club inquired about his availability. However, the Ugandan outfit are reportedly asking for $100,000 for the defender with the Swiss side willing to pay half the amount.

"The few days [Kizza] spent here, he impressed and the club want to sign him," Kawowo quoted an unnamed source. "They want to sign him but his club (KCCA) is pricing him high yet his contract will be up in less than eight months."

KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi has, however, denied the claims, stating the 13-time Ugandan Premier League champions are yet to get official communication from Lausanne.

"As a club, we are yet to receive any official communication from the club with an offer in regards to Kizza," Muhoozi told Kawowo.

"We are aware that Kizza was in Switzerland and we have had talks mainly with his agency but Lausanne is yet to make an official offer so there is no justification that we are frustrating his move."

Reports have it that KCCA had accepted $55,000 for Kizza’s failed move to Czech Republic’s 3rd Division side MFV Vyskov and $40,000 from Morocco’s Hassania Agadir in January.

Kizza is currently with the Cranes side preparing for Chan competition to be played in Cameroon in April.