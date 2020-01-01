Kizza Mustafa: KCCA FC terminates contract with defender, signs for Montreal Impact

The former Uganda champions have confirmed reaching an agreement to end the loan deal for the left-back

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have officially terminated the contract they had with defender Kizza Mustafa.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, the decision has been necessitated to allow the player sign for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact, which is coached by Thierry Henry.

“KCCA FC and Montreal Impact have agreed to cancel the loan agreement for left-back Kizza Mustafa,” confirmed the statement.

"In July 2020, KCCA had agreed a deal with Montreal Impact a Canadian professional team based in Montreal, Quebec for the transfer of full-back Mustafa Kizza for two years with an option to sign a further three years at the end of the two years.

“Kizza’s move to Montreal Impact was subject to completion of a medical review. The fullback was expected to undergo a medical at Montreal, after the restoration of normalcy in air transport.

“Montreal Impact competes as a member of the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer and the club is coached by Thierry Henry.”

The statement continued: “Kizza was to stay at KCCA until December 2020 on loan from Montreal Impact because of the current Covid-19 situation but his loan period at KCCA had an option for Montreal Impact to call him for duty upon the improvement of pandemic situation.”

KCCA CEO Anisha Shahir Muhoozi confirmed the termination of Kizza’s loan deal at the former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions by stating: “Early October, Kizza flew out to Canada to have his medical at Montreal Impact. He passed his medical and he is currently with his new club.

“KCCA would like to wish Kizza Mustafa the best at his new home Montreal Impact.”

In an earlier interview, Kizza has praised KCCA FC for giving him a platform to develop until he was scouted by Montreal Impact.

The left-back said he arrived at KCCA as a boy and now has left as a man.

“It was a pleasure for me to play for this big club and I want to thank all the stakeholders, the coaches, and teammates for the seven years,” Kizza told KCCA’s Youtube Channel.

“I want to extend my thanks to the coaches who I have passed through their hands for the opportunity they gave me to play for the big club.

“I have to say I played for the biggest team in Uganda and it has been a pleasure and honour.

“I came here as a boy and now I am leaving as a man. As a young boy, I wanted to play for KCCA because it was a club that I supported and the dream of playing for them was achieved.

“The coaches helped me grow because they were pushing me to improve in every aspect of the game after I joined from the junior side. It was their job to push me and it was my duty to push myself.”

Kizza joined the KCCA Academy as a teenager in 2015 and played for the development side until 2016.

The left-back joined Maroons FC on loan at the beginning of the 2016-17 season and later returned to KCCA in January 2017 and has played for the senior team for a period of three and a half years.