Kizza: KCCA FC midfielder denies Okello's move affected him negatively

The midfielder states his friend's move is a motivation for him to continue working harder and achieve his dreams

KCCA FC attacking midfielder Mustafa Kizza has stated he was not affected negatively by the departure of Allan Okello to Algerian side Paradou AC.

The 19-year-old Okello was a close friend to Kizza on and off the pitch while at KCCA before the former left to North Africa at the beginning of the year. Many felt the exit of the forward will affect Kizza but the attacking midfielder has denied the same.

"The departure of Okello didn’t affect me in any way but rather it motivated me to work harder to ensure I will also achieve my dream," the 20-year-old is quoted by Football256, "I wished him well because that’s what we both wanted."

Kizza has been hunted by several clubs and about two months ago he was in Switzerland for trials with Swiss Challenge League side Lausanne but the club could not meet KCCA's asking price.

Of late, the midfielder has been linked with Ugandan Premier League leaders Vipers SC but he has denied the reports.

"I know nothing about the Vipers SC move and in fact, I also saw the news in the media," he added.

"I am a KCCA FC player under a contract and my role is to play football, the other work [that concerns the transfer] is for my agents and KCCA FC to decide what is best for me.

"We are in negotiations with KCCA to renew my contract and I believe all will be well after this tough period of the pandemic Covid-19."

Although five matches were remaining for the 2019/20 season to end, it is evident Kizza's season was better than the 2018/19 one.

He has already scored five goals and has assisted in the creation of 12 goals while in the last campaign, the Uganda U20 international got three goals with 14 assists.

Vipers and KCCA were tightly engaged in the title race as the former were leading with 54 points, four more than the latter who happens to be the defending champions.