Kizza: Hassania Union Sport Agadir's move to sign Uganda defender ends

The left-back was expected to complete his transfer deal in January but it is now clear the mission is impossible

Kampala Capital City Authority FC's left-back Mustafa Kizza's move to Hassania Union Sport Agadir has aborted according to the club's head coach Mike Mutebi.

Mutebi told Kawowo Sports the move hit a stumbling block after Hassania Union Sport Agadir did not show commitment to fulfil details of the original agreement between the player and his parent club, KCCA.

Kizza, who was on the stands at the StarTimes Lugogo Stadium as KCCA battled to a 1-0 win over Tooro United on Friday, is now expected to meet his agent to discuss the way forward. The 20-year old defender reportedly still has offers from Switzerland.

“[Mustafa] Kizza is our player,” Mutebi told Kawowo Sports after their win over Tooro.

“When that club [Hassania Union Sport Agadir] negated on the contract issues they had agreed with our club, we decided to say 'No' and Kizza should come back.

“Because if you fail with contractual obligation with the club, what will happen to the player when he is over there with no one to supervise him? They will misuse him.”

Mutebi did not rule out another future move by Kizza if the Moroccan club shows interest in him again.

“We said if you have abused the original understanding of the club, then the player should come back but he will go if they come back with the original proposal, he will go but for now, he is back and will play for us,” the coach added.

Meanwhile, Daily Monitor reveals Kizza-Hassania Union Sport Agadir's agreement hit a dead end because the club was told the signing of the Ugandan will be against the Financial Fair play rules.

“Hassania Union Sport Agadir were notified late that they had exhausted their transfers according to their Financial Fair Play rules,” Daily Monitor reports.

If Kizza will not find a new home, it means he will have to return to KCCA, a side he has not featured for since the second round of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) started.