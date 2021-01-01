Kizito 'sure Uganda will conquer Afcon U20, qualify for World Cup'

The Hippos earned a slot for the continental competition for the first time after emerging champions of Cecafa in Tanzania

Uganda U20 captain Gavin Kizito has stated they are ready to conquer the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Mauritania and qualify for World Cup.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso picked a provisional squad of 38 players who have already started preparations for the upcoming tournament and Kizito has stressed they are all ready to fight for success.

“We have started preparing for our Afcon 2021 tournament which is going to take place in Mauritania,” Kizito said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“I am sure we are going to conquer and qualify for the World cup because we are all in good shape and the players are prepared.”

The team started training on Thursday at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo but both Bobosi Byaruhanga and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo are still unavailable as they are currently in Cameroon with the senior national side engaging in the African Nations Championship.

“We are all training very well despite this being only our second training,” Kizito added. “As the players, our main target is to play at the World Cup even though we are first going to play at Afcon," he added.

Uganda U20 Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Kiberu Ronald (Synergy FC), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa), Ochama Daniel (Boro Boro SuperSport FC), Kato Peter (Super Cubs FC)

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Kitabalwa Robert (Vipers SC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Bbosa Richard (Express FC).

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Lutalo Umar (Aspire Academy), Alou John Kokas (URA FC), Okur Swamadu (Kataka FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Odokonyero Nathan (Lincoln City FC U18-UK), Kitaka Samuel Moses (Loughborough University-UK), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Onyai Raymond (Mbarara City FC), Mulindi Ashiraf (Kataka FC), Mukisa Emmanuel (Kataka FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).