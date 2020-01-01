Kizito: KCCA FC midfielder reveals how Berbatov, Wes Brown impacted his career

The Ugandan featured alongside the former Premier League winners during his time in India’s Super League

KCCA FC midfielder Keziron Kizito has revealed his most memorable career moments.

Kizito said his time with India’s Kerala Blasters where he featured alongside former Manchester United duo Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov remains a great moment.

The Indian side was coached by former Manchester City goalkeeper David James when the Ugandan midfielder turned out for them.

“Featuring alongside former Man United players [Dimitar] Berbatov and [Wes] Brown in the Indian Super League was a dream come true. I learnt a lot from them, especially taking football seriously,” Kizito said as was quoted by Football256.

He left Kerala Blasters after two seasons due to frequent injuries before he signed for KCCA in 2019.

Kizito also declared a burning desire to play for the Uganda national team again.

He was part of the 2016 African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament which was hosted in Rwanda and won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia in 2015.

“It is close to three years since I last played for the Cranes. I want to play for the national team again,” he added.

“I really believe that I will make it to the national team if I play well next season.

“I still want to play professional football, all I have to do is better my game, have a great season [next season].

“And with that, I believe the doors for professional football will open again as I want to play in Europe.

Kizito nurtured his skills at Vipers SC’s youth system and was promoted to the senior team in the 2014/15 season before he scored his debut goal against Entebbe FC.

He won the 2015 Premier League title and left the Venoms after two years when he signed for AFC Leopards.

He stayed with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side for half a season before he joined the Indian outfit in 2018.

Meanwhile, BUL FC chairman Ronald Barente has stated the club’s transfer policy in the past hurt the club.

“We have had issues with the way we do the transfers that have hurt us a lot in the previous seasons,” Barente told Daily Monitor.

“We haven’t focused on the young talents that Busoga is gifted with. We were the champions of U19 league, but how many of those young talents are in the senior team?”

He also expressed wish to help the club develop its own stadium although they have signed a five-year agreement with the Busoga Kingdom to use Bugembe Stadium.

“My dream is to at least leave something behind for Busoga, for BUL and for Uganda, to have a stadium,” he concluded.

“That is possible; how we can realise this dream depends on how well we perform and manage to get sponsors.”

“We’ve been moving a lot and that’s not good for the stability of the club or for the fans.”