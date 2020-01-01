Kizito earns brace in Hapoel Kfar Saba victory vs Maccabi Haifa

The win on Tuesday was the side’s first in five Premier League games ahead of their next match against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Uganda international Luwagga Kizito earned a brace in Hapoel Kfar Saba's 3-2 win against Maccabi Haifa in an Israeli Premier League encounter on Tuesday.

Kizito scored the first goal for Hapoel Kfar Saba in the 48th minute after Ofri Arad had opened the scoring for Maccabi Haifa in the 22nd minute.

An own goal by Arad in the 53rd minute saw Hapoel Kfar Saba take the lead before the Uganda forward added his second in the 70th minute with a penalty kick.

More teams

Australian international Nikita Rukavytsya scored the second for Maccabi Haifa in the ninth minute of added time but the late goal was not enough to hand the visitors a point.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Hapoel Kfar Saba are sixth with 10 points from seven and will next be up against Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 29.

Meanwhile, in the English Championship, Uganda striker Uche Ikpeazu was not involved again as Wycombe Wanderers recorded a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield on Tuesday.

The draw meant Ikpeazu’s side failed to move up away from the relegation zone.

Wycombe Wanderers’ manager Gareth Ainsworth said the team is now looking a stronger side than before despite failing to win at home.

“The players are learning as they go, which is a great sign, and I think there are certain teams who have started well who are having a wobble now,” Ainsworth told BBC Sports.

“We're definitely not wobbling now. We started with a wobble but we're definitely learning and we're building.

“If we're keeping clean sheets every week then, by far, we'll be in the Championship [next season], so it's something to be proud of.”

On his part, Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said the draw came at a good time after they had been frustrated by Stoke City.

“It was a very tough game and one with a lot of interruptions,” Ainsworth said.

“It was a game that was full of free-kicks but for us, it was important after our defeat [at Stoke] to keep a clean sheet.

Article continues below

“We created one clear chance, in the second half we didn't create many chances and that was because we were very focused on Wycombe's game.

“They had a lot of set-pieces and it's very difficult to play against but we continued to defend through it and it was very important for the team to get a point from this game.”

Ikpeazu missed Uganda’s November African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan due to an injury.