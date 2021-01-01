Kiwanuka: Why Express FC conceded fewer goals in first round of UPL

The keeper trainer praises the team for producing some solid displays in their first-round matches as they conceded only seven goals

Express FC goalkeeper trainer David Kiwanuka has explained the main reason they have managed to concede fewer goals during the first round of the Ugandan Premier League season.

Unlike the 2019-20 campaign, when the Red Eagles shipped in 37 goals in total, the team has so far this season managed to let in only seven goals from 15 matches, and kept a total of eight clean sheets.

These performances have caught the eye of Kiwanuka, who feels all this has been achieved in the shortest time possible because of resolve and hard work.

“For me, it’s been unity, the defenders and goalkeepers have been working together as a department but also we’ve worked hard because we’ve always corrected the mistakes from all goals we’ve conceded [seven],” Kiwanuka told the club’s official website.

Sam Kawalya, who is also part of the coaching department, emphasised that all the goalkeepers at the club have the opportunity to make the starting line-up.

“All the goalkeepers at the club are good but their timing is different but we train as a unit, everyone has an edge over the other, Mathias {Muwanga] has a better edge because of his experience,” Kawalya told the same portal.

With the second round set to kick off on April 2, Kawalya has maintained the focus is to make sure the team keeps the unity and continues to work hard. He also stressed the importance of getting more clean sheets which can help the team win the title at the end of the season.

“We shall continue to correct our first-round mistakes, although we’ve conceded seven goals, we can reduce the number, we shall continue to work harder and as a unit,” Kawalya continued.

“We’re at eight clean sheets, if we add another eight it means we shall have reduced the leakage at the back, it also gives us the chance to win the title.”

Of the eight clean sheets, assistant captain Muwanga has kept the most (seven) with Denis Otim adding one which he earned on his debut against Police FC, which was the last game of the first round.

The other goalkeepers - Sadat Mugenyi and Chrispus Kusiima - have not featured yet for the side so far this campaign.

Express will open their second-round campaign with a home game against table-toppers URA FC on April 3.