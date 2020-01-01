Kiwanuka: SC Villa seal signing of left-back from Express FC

The Jogoos have raided the Red Eagles Den to sign their key defender ahead of the new season

SC Villa have continued with their transfer activities with the acquisition of Andrew Kiwanuka from Express FC.

The record Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions with 16 league titles, have confirmed the arrival of Kiwanuka on their social media pages but could not divulge the duration of the deal he signed.

Speaking after signing the deal, Kiwanuka said: “I am delighted to have signed for Villa, the biggest club in Uganda and with the best history in the country, I am happy to be here.”

Kiwanuka’s arrival comes just a day after Villa also unveiled free agent and promising goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, who was without a team after parting ways with relegated side Tooro United.

Kiwanuka is now seen as the direct replacement for Yoyo Lutimba who is being linked with a move away from the Jogoos.

Villa, who have in the recent past struggled to challenge for titles, have also managed to secure the extension of contracts of right-back Joseph Nsubuga and goalkeeper Saidi Keni.

The club finished in third position in the last campaign which was halted in mid-March owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic and saw Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) end the season prematurely and award the title to Vipers SC.

They had by the time of suspending the league, amassed 46 points from 25 matches.

Meanwhile, Express CEO has called for the club fans to remain calm as they will soon reveal the arrival of the shirt designer from Morocco.

Two days ago, the Red Eagles announced Morrocan designer Hamza Elkayal as the winner for the design of the kit competition which later raised a lot of eyebrows, especially from the fans.

“Fans should wait for us to unpack when the right time comes, we have a lot of considerations behind the scenes and we don’t want to hastily make decisions,” Mwesigwa told the club website.

“I want to appreciate everyone who took time out to send their designs, we truly and humbly appreciate it. We shall soon announce when the official jersey will be unveiled and it will be special."

Hamza Elkayal beat 23 other applicants to win the design competition which was geared towards creating an exciting, fresh new looking jersey for the upcoming season.

The club received 24 designs with 22 coming from Uganda while one was from Morocco and the other from a US kit firm. Hamza Elkayal will receive his grand prize as promised by the club.