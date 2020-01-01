Kiwanuka: Express FC keepers have improved a great deal

Express FC goalkeeper trainer Daniel Kiwanuka is happy to see his players step up in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The Red Eagles have enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 campaign with the team having produced two draws and wins apiece, conceding thrice from the four matches played so far.

It is a start that has left coach Kiwanuka praising his keepers for a good start insisting the work is still in progress.

“First of all my goalkeepers have improved greatly from pre-season,” Kiwanuka said as quoted by the club’s official website. “We started with many new players so they needed to get but I am happy the goalkeepers have stepped up, yes we’ve conceded thrice but we’ve improved in each game.”

On how he manages to rotate the keepers for every game, Kiwanuka said: “Experience is key which explains Mathias Muwanga starting but the other goalkeepers in Sadat Mugenyi, Denis Otim, and Chrispus Kusiima know that they have to be ready because they can be called upon anytime.”

With the league taking a break until next February, Kiwanuka now says he will use the chance to sharpen the keepers as they strive to avoid conceding 38 goals like it was the case last season.

Meanwhile, the team’s physical conditioning coach Helen Buteme has said a good pre-season helped the boys to be ready for the bumper schedule that has seen the team play four games in two weeks.

“I’ve had to use ice bath sessions and self fascial release protocols on the players for recovery especially after long trips [Arua and Mbarara], with two games a week, it hasn’t been easy for the players to have sufficient recovery and at the same time prepare for the next game but we’re fortunate we had a good pre-season so they are in great shape,” explained Buteme, the women's national rugby team skipper."

On how the players have adjusted to the schedule, Buteme said: “I have been pleased by the fitness and strength exhibited by the players in the four games that we’ve played so far, that said it hasn’t been perfect though.

“I am going to make use of this break to work on the conditioning weaknesses that I have identified in each player and to build strength in the players who picked up injuries so that by the time the league resumes next year, we have a fully fit team.”

Express are placed sixth on the 16-team log on eight points after four games played and the league is scheduled to return in February 2021 due to the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament set to take place in Cameroon.