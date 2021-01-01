Kiwanuka: Express FC boss calls for focus as team fights for UPL title

The Red Eagles boss calls on the players to stay focused and continue to fight so as to end the season with silverware

Express FC chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka has called on the team to avoid complacency as they strive to win the Ugandan Premier League title this campaign.

The Red Eagles have started the season on a high note and are currently sitting third on the 16-team table with 19 points from nine matches, and are among the three unbeaten sides in the top-tier.

The other unbeaten sides in the league are champions Vipers SC and Wakiso Giants, and despite the good run by Express, the club’s boss Kiwanuka has emphasised the need to avoid complacency if they are to achieve their goal of ending the season with silverware.

Speaking during a luncheon hosted for the team to celebrate their good start in the league at the Lake Victoria Serena Hotel in Kigo on Thursday, Kiwanuka stated the team was doing well but it wasn’t the right time to take the foot off the pedal.

“I have never felt this excited about Express, I have been here for three years, this is my third year atr the club but I am telling you this is it,” Kiwanuka said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“I would like to appreciate the technical team and the club CEO with his secretariat for the good job done, however, we’re not anywhere close, we must not be complacent, we have to keep our feet on the ground so as to achieve the end goal of winning silverware.”

The Red Eagles will next face Wakiso Giants on Friday at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku and a win for the Wasswa Bbosa-led charges will take them top of the table, pending Vipers' away game to Onduparaka FC on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, assistant coach James Odoch was confident his charges will get their third straight win in the top-flight.

“First of all we are done with our training and we are prepared for Friday's game," Odoch said ahead of the game.

“We are going to play a tricky team because they have not lost any game. On our part, we have won two consecutive games. So we need to fight hard to ensure we get our third consecutive win [in the league].

Article continues below

"They are a good team and well organised. They have young players and their strength is in the midfield. We will see how to overcome it.

"But I am sure on Friday we have a sure win because we have a home-ground advantage. We have the fans and the confidence as well; we will win.”

The Red Eagles have managed to get five wins, and four draws and have scored 16 goals in the process and conceded six.