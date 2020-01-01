Kiwanuka explains why Express FC chose Bbosa as Ssimwogerere's successor

The Kampala-based side made the changes after a series of poor results but are hopeful the new coach will turn things around

Express FC chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka has explained why they settled on Wasswa Bbosa to save their season after sacking George Ssimwogerere.

Ssimwogerere was shown the exit door after a poor run in the season which now sees them sitting 14th in the 16-team table. In 33 matches the sacked tactician led the club to just 11 wins, seven draws and 15 losses.

“But at the moment, we are looking at some strategic changes to team play, which we feel shall best be accomplished by [Wasswa] Bbosa. And of course, we continue to think about how we are to move the club on the pitch from the point at which we are to a better place,” Kiwanuka told Daily Monitor.

The official further revealed whether they are feeling relegation pressure given they are just above 15-placed Tooro United by two points. He also defended himself from accusations of taking too long before making the change after a string of league defeats under Ssimwogerere.

“Express are about footballing excellence and this we have to deliver. But are we under pressure? No. We are more anxious! We continue to execute our building and rejuvenating plan,” Kiwanuka stated.

“It is important to understand there are different management styles and the style in use now is mine. Eyes on, hands-off. People who are given responsibilities and must be allowed to also make decisions.”

Bbosa, on his part, is confident of winning at least a trophy in the season and also helping Express remain in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

“I think management thought about me because they know I will do wonders for the team to survive relegation," Bbosa said.

“I have signed a short-term contract until the end of the season in which I believe I can challenge for the Uganda Cup trophy and win a couple of league games.”

Bbosa has served as SC Villa, Tooro United FC, and Victors FC as head coach before and is expected to oversee his first match in charge of Express against Onduparaka FC this Friday at Green Light stadium in Arua.