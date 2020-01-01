Kitara FC set to replace Twinamatisko after successful Premier League promotion push

The coach is expected to leave his position as he is not going to renew his contract with the Hoima club

Newly-promoted Ugandan Premier League side Kitara FC are in search of a new head coach, the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua Atugonza has confirmed.

Outgoing coach Mark Twinamatisko opted not to renew his contract after helping the club earn a hard-fought promotion to the top-tier in October.

“We are in a formal process of hiring a new head coach and beefing up the technical area as well as key player additions,” Atugonza is quoted as saying by Kawowo Sports.

The Kitara top job is expected to attract a number of applicants ahead of the Premier League 2020/21 season that is set to begin in mid-November.

Reports had emerged Kitara administration convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to deliberate on the emerging coaching issue. Twinamatisko led the Hoima-based club to a 1-0 win against Kiboga Young at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru to seal their place in the top-tier.

The CEO also revealed the club will make some signings in order to strengthen the squad. Striker George Ssenkaaba and midfielder Jamil Nvule Kisitu signed for Express FC and Bright Stars FC respectively and that necessitated the need to bring in new players.

“Definitely, we have to make key additions to the team in the technical and playing wings,” Atugonza added.

They are also expected to shift base from Hoima to Masindi Municipality before the season begins. Kitara had eliminated Kataka FC by a 7-6 scoreline in the penultimate stage of the play-offs.

Fufa is yet roll out a complete 2020/21 season that had initially been planned to start on October 17.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi FC have been fined USh500,000 by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) for reported smuggling of fans into the Fufa Technical Centre.

The act occurred during their play-off tie against Admin FC which they won 4-0 but the presence of fans who wore military regalia against the Covid-19 safety protocols attracted Fufa’s attention.

Gaddafi President Edrine Ochieng was consequently summoned by Fufa and the communication on the fines was made according to Kawowo Sports.

Fufa rolled out the safety measures ahead of the play-offs that restricted the attendance of fans. Only coaches, referees, media personnel and Fufa administrators were only allowed stadium entry.