Kitaka, Odokonyero new faces as Byekwaso names Uganda Afcon U20 provisional squad

The team will begin training on Wednesday as they prepare to feature in the continental competition for the first time

Morley Byekwaso has called up 38 Uganda U20 players for preparation ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations that will be played in Mauritania from February 14 to March 6.

Uganda are set to feature in the first U20 Afcon finals after the Hippos won the Cecafa championship that also doubled as the regional qualifiers in December 2020.

Kitaka Samuel Moses of Loughborough University and Odokonyero Nathan of Lincoln City have been included in the provisional squad that is dominated by Vipers SC and KCCA FC.

Bobosi Byaruhanga and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo have been included even though they are currently engaged in the African Nations Championship with the senior team in Cameroon.

According to Fufa, the players are expected to begin light training on Wednesday as they reside at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi.

The team will be joined by other officials when training will commence on Thursday at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Byekwaso’s assistant Masaba Simeon, goalkeeping coach Kiggundu Steven Billy, doctor Katumba Yahaya, team manager Mutyaba Bashir, and Bumpenje Alex who is the kit manager are the officials that that will oversee the players.

Full Uganda Squad :

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Kiberu Ronald (Synergy FC), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa), Ochama Daniel (Boro Boro SuperSport FC), Kato Peter (Super Cubs FC)

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Kitabalwa Robert (Vipers SC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Bbosa Richard (Express FC).

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Lutalo Umar (Aspire Academy), Alou John Kokas (URA FC), Okur Swamadu (Kataka FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (PoliceFC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Odokonyero Nathan (Lincoln City FC U18-UK), Kitaka Samuel Moses (Loughborough University-UK), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Onyai Raymond (Mbarara City FC), Mulindi Ashiraf (Kataka FC), Mukisa Emmanuel (Kataka FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).