Kisekka: Tooro United fire head coach owing to poor results in UPL

The bottom-placed club have parted ways with the entire technical bench owing to poor results in the top-flight

Struggling Tooro United have terminated the contract of head coach Muhammed Kisekka owing to poor results in the Uganda Premier League (UPL).

Kisekka, who arrived at Tooro United two months ago to replace Eric Ndifuna, has been shown the exit door alongside his assistant coach Samuel Nzanziro.

“The management of Tooro United has made the decision to part ways with the head coach and his assistant with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“This is as a result of the duo failing to meet the club’s set standards and targets of performances.”

According to Kawowo Sports, Kisekka had this very season also worked at Bright Stars where he was sacked towards the end of the first round for unconvincing results.

In the coming day, Tooro United will announce a new head coach who will guide them during the final part of the season.

Tooro United are lying bottom on the 16-team league table with 22 points garnered in 25 games.