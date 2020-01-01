Kirunda was an inspiration, made us believe in ourselves - Proline FC's Umony

The duo worked together at Kassasiro Boys and the forward speaks highly of the departed legend

Proline FC striker Brain Umony has revealed how great an inspiration departed Uganda legend Jimmy Kirunda was.

Kirunda played and later coached KCCA FC where Umony was a player and the star has said the legend made them believe in themselves.

Kirunda, who was Uganda's captain during the Accra 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where the country reached the final stage, collapsed and died on Monday. His demise brought to an end one of Uganda's most successful careers at club level and with the national team.

“[Jimmy] Kirunda was an inspiration, he helped us a lot at KCCA and many players started believing in themselves, we’ve lost a true legend but he will live on,” Umony told Football256.

On his part, Uganda midfielder Tony Mawejje said he drew his inspiration from Kirunda, a player he never saw took to the pitch.

“About his footballing career, I always heard stories that he was the most complete versatile player and that he could play in all departments from defence to attack comfortably well, that was just enough for me to get inspired by the legend,” Mawejje told Football256 too.

Kirunda played for Express FC, KCC FC, Abu Dhabi Sports, KCCA and SC Villa. He also managed the Jogoos and KCCA as well as Buikwe Red Stars, Cooperative FC and the Cranes - was laid to rest on May 27.

Meanwhile, Vipers SC second choice goalkeeper Derrick Ochan has opened up about his time at the club. Fabian Mutombora has always been preferred and Ochan states that it has always been tough playing the second fiddle.

Ochan joined the Venoms in 2016 and became the third choice to Ismail Watenga and James Alitho. Watenga and Alitho left the club and Ochan found it hard again to cement his place.

“It’s tough being second in the pecking order but I am patiently waiting for my time to come and I know it will soon come,” Ochan told Football256.

“[Fabian] Mutombora is one of the best goalkeepers around and despite playing as second fiddle to him, I’ve really learnt a lot from him because we communicate very well as brothers.

“I usually work hard for a chance to play and that’s why when it comes around, I’ve always tried to do my best.

“Although there are challenges here and there, I believe that I am at the best club in the country where hopefully with patience I’ll soon become the first choice.”

Mutombora's contract at the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) 2019/20 champions is ending this year and many wait to see whether Ochan will take up the position.