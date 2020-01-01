Kirunda, Uganda's most decorated skipper, passes away at 70

The former defender passed away on Monday and is remembered for leading the country to the Afcon 1978 final

Uganda's captain in the 1978 African Cup of Nations final, Jimmy Kirunda, has died.

Reports in the country indicate the retired defender collapsed in Kampala and was later pronounced dead. The 70-year-old former footballer was one of the iconic generation of Uganda players who reached the 1978 Afcon final in Accra.

The Cranes had to settle for the silver medal when they lost 2-0 to hosts, the Black Stars, a feat the country has not come close to replicate.

Kirunda ensured they overcame Tunisia, Morocco and Congo in Group B and entered the next phase as the best team of the group.

They won two matches, against Congo and Morocco, drew none and lost just one - to Tunisia - before edging Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-finals and booked the finals ticket against the hosts.

Paul Sali, who was among the 1978 players, has mourned the death of his former defender saying it is "saddening and heart-breaking".

“It is saddening that we have lost Uganda’s best ever footballer. He served the beautiful game with all his heart. This is heartbreaking,” Ssali told to Kawowo Sports.

Apart from the 1978 achievement, which is seen as the hallmark of Kirunda's international career, he also won the Cecafa Cup with Uganda a record five times. He achieved the feat in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1976 and 1977.

He also served as Uganda's team manager and led the country to more glorious moments as they lifted the Cecafa Cup in 1989, 1990 & 1992 in his new role.

Apart from captaining the Cranes in three Afcon qualification campaigns, he wore the armband for 10 years, perhaps more evidence why he was valued and remains the most decorated Ugandan international.

At club level, the 1950-born defender played for Abu Dhabi Sports, Express FC, KCC FC, and SC Villa.

He, at different points, coached the Jogoos, Bell FC, Kassasiro Boys and Cooperative FC. He was also the coach for the national side in 1989 and in 1996.

Kirunda collected league titles with KCC, achievement that was recorded in 1976, 1977, and in 1981. He also bagged two Uganda Cups, with KCC, in 1980 and in 1984.

Kirunda's teammates at Afcon in Accra included: Paul Ssali, Jamil Kasirye, Hussein Matovu, Mike Diku, Meddie Lubega, Tom Lwanga, Rashid Mudin, Jimmy Muguwa, Ashe Mukasa, Sam Musenze, Eddie Ssemwanga, Timothy Ayiekoh, Mike Kiganda, Godfrey Kisitu, Barnabas Mwesige, Nsambya Kampala, Abdulla Nasur, Moses Nsereko, Edward Semwanga, Fred Isabirye, Phillip Omondi, Polly Ouma, Moses Sentamu.

Kaizer, as Kirunda was famously known, admired Germany's Franz Beckenbauer, who was also known by that nickname.