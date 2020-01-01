Kirunda: Fifa president Infantino condoles with Uganda over deceased legend

The global football boss eulogises the ex-defender who passed away on Monday and is remembered for leading the Cranes to the Afcon final

World football governing body Fifa's president Gianni Infantino has joined Ugandans in mourning the sudden death of legend Jimmy Kirunda.

Kirunda, who captained Uganda in the 1978 African Cup of Nations final, collapsed in Kampala on Monday and was later pronounced dead.

The 70-year-old former footballer was one of the iconic generation of Uganda players who reached the 1978 Afcon final in Accra.

The Cranes had to settle for the silver medal when they lost 2-0 to hosts, the Black Stars, a feat the country has not come close to replicate.

Kirunda ensured they overcame Tunisia, Morocco, and Congo in Group B and entered the next phase as the best team of the group.

They won two matches, against Congo and Morocco, drew none and lost just one - to Tunisia - before edging Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-finals and booked the finals ticket against the hosts.

Infantino has condoled with Uganda, saying they had lost a legend of the game.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player and coach, Jimmy [Kirunda],” Infantino wrote in a statement seen by Goal.

“Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss affecting Uganda football.

“During his playing career, Jimmy captained Uganda’s national team for ten years, and participated in three Caf Africa Cups of Nations in 1974, 1976 and in 1978, where the Cranes reached the final, their best performance until today. During his time with the national team, he also won five Cecafa Cups.

“At club level, he will be remembered for his career at Express FC and KCC FC, where he notably won three league titles and two Uganda cups, SC Villa, where he added one league title and one Uganda Cup to his trophy room, as well as Abu Dhabi Sports Club in the UAE.

“After his retirement, he managed different clubs in Uganda, as well as the national team between 1989 and 1996, winning three Cecafa Cup titles in 1989, 1990 and 1992.

“Uganda football legend, longest-serving national team captain, considered as one of the greatest African players of his generation, defender with style, class and elegance, but also top scorer of the national league, his legacy, and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his leadership and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), and to Jimmy’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.



"We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”

Apart from the 1978 achievement, which is seen as the pinnacle of Kirunda's international career, he also won the Cecafa Cup with Uganda a record five times. He achieved the feat in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1976, and 1977.