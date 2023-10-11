'One day I'll change team' - Kingsley Coman hints at return to PSG as Bayern Munich winger backs former club for Champions League glory

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman says he wants former club Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League, and hinted at a return to the club.

Coman backed PSG to win Champions League

Suggested he could return to old club

Departed PSG and joined Juventus in 2014

WHAT HAPPENED? Coman, who won the 2020 Champions League with Bayern, says he is backing the Parisians to reach European glory — only if his current team fail to win the trophy themselves. The 27-year-old made three Ligue 1 appearances for PSG as a teenager after coming through the youth academy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As a player that grew up in Paris, I hope that PSG wins the Champions League. But as a player of Bayern Munich, I hope not. After that, you never know if one day I’ll change team," the winger told reporters ahead of France's Euro 2024 qualifying clash with Netherlands.

Coman also reflected on his decision to leave the club for Juventus in 2014, saying: "I think I made a good decision at the moment that I left, the situation at the club was quite different at the time. Whoever the club is, winning the Champions League isn’t easy. However, since I left PSG the club has evolved – they have become the club that everyone watches and puts as favourites for the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have retooled this summer, getting rid of both Lionel Messi and Neymar, before adding 10 signings to a revamped side under new manager Luis Enrique. Bayern, meanwhile, bought Harry Kane, but sit in third in the Bundesliga.

WHAT NEXT? Coman will be among the squad as France take on Netherlands this Friday, and figures to be a fixture in Bayern's lineup for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.