Where to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Denver Nuggets (7-2) roll into Sacramento riding a four-game heater, looking to keep the momentum alive when they meet the Sacramento Kings (3-7) on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Tip-off is set for 11 pm ET on NBC/Peacock.

Sacramento just welcomed back Domantas Sabonis, who had missed two games with a rib injury but the return didn't spark the lift the Kings hoped for. Instead, they were run off their own floor, taking a 144–117 drubbing from a red-hot Minnesota squad. That loss drops the Kings to 3-7 on the season and leaves them sitting 5th in the Pacific Division. Simply put: they're searching for stability, rhythm, and defensive urgency, all of which have been in short supply.

Denver, on the other hand, looked every bit like a team clicking into championship form again. On Military Appreciation Night at Ball Arena, the Nuggets fed off the building’s energy and controlled the tempo in a convincing 117–100 victory over Indiana. Now 7-2 and holding 2nd in the Northwest Division, Denver is back to bullying teams with pace, precision, and that ruthless calm they're known for.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Kings will face off against the Nuggets in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET or 8:00 pm PT at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET or 8:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kings and the Nuggets live on Peacock, NBC, and Fubo.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets team news & key performers

Sacramento Kings team news

Zach LaVine did everything he could to keep Sacramento afloat, pouring in 26 points, while DeMar DeRozan chipped in 22 of his own. In his return to the lineup, Domantas Sabonis looked sharp with a sturdy double-double of 20 points and 13 boards — but it still wasn’t nearly enough. Minnesota’s offense came in waves, and the Kings simply couldn’t stop the flood. The Timberwolves’ starters combined for 93 points, and the bench added another 51, overwhelming Sacramento with length, physicality, and rim pressure. The Kings were outmuscled and outmaneuvered all night.

Sacramento is averaging 115.3 points per game this season, knocking down shots at a respectable 47.6% clip. But the cracks show fast: they sit near the bottom of the league in rebounding at just 40.0 per game, and the defensive numbers aren’t pretty either. The Kings are struggling to generate stops, ranking toward the bottom in both steals and blocks, and it’s costing them late in games. And to make matters worse, they’ve now dropped five straight head-to-head matchups vs. Denver. History isn’t exactly on their side heading into this one.

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic continues to operate in a different dimension. The reigning maestro recorded his sixth triple-double in nine games, going nuclear with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench with a crucial 17 points, giving Denver a second scoring wave that Indiana couldn’t absorb. The Nuggets not only outshot and outrebounded the Pacers, they dominated the interior with 72 points in the paint and shared the ball beautifully, finishing with 32 assists on the night.

Denver currently boasts the most dangerous offense in the league, putting up a blistering 124.2 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field. They’re also top-five in rebounding and lead the NBA in assists. This is a team that moves with purpose, punishes mistakes, and plays off Jokic’s pace like an orchestra responding to its conductor.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 11/04/25 NBA Denver Nuggets Sacramento Kings 130–124 04/10/25 NBA Sacramento Kings Denver Nuggets 116–124 03/06/25 NBA Denver Nuggets Sacramento Kings 116–110 01/24/25 NBA Denver Nuggets Sacramento Kings 132–123 12/17/24 NBA Sacramento Kings Denver Nuggets 129–130

