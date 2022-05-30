Kings Kangwa: FK Crvena Zvezda seal signing of Zambia midfielder from Arsenal Tula

The 23-year-old Chipolopolo midfielder has changed clubs from Russia to Serbia after opting to ditch the relegated side ahead of new season

FK Crvena Zvezda, commonly known as Red Star Belgrade, have completed the signing of midfielder Kings Kangwa from relegated side Arsenal Tula.

The 23-year-old Zambia international becomes the first signing for Zvezda after agreeing to pen a four-year contract and leave Tula, who were relegated from the Russian Premier League after finishing in position 16 at the end of the last season.

“Zambia international Kings Kangwa will join us on a four-year contract from Arsenal Tula,” the Serbian club confirmed on their Twitter handle. “The 23-year-old playmaker will arrive to Belgrade and put pen to paper as soon as he returns from international duty.”

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) have also confirmed the transfer of Kangwa to Zvezda.

“Chipolopolo midfielder Kings [Kangwa] has been snapped up by Serbian topside Red Star Belgrade,” FAZ confirmed on their social media pages. “Kangwa, who is on duty with the Chipolopolo in Accra, Ghana has signed a four-year deal with the Serbian champions.

Crvena zvezda je završila prvo i veliko pojačanje za letnji prelazni rok, a reč je Kingsu Kangvi, veznom fudbaleru koji je sa našim klubom potpisao četvorogodišnji ugovor. Kangva je rođen 1999. godine i u Zvezdu stiže iz Arsenal Tule.



“Red Star Belgrade will offer the Chipolopolo star an opportunity to play Uefa Champions League football. Kangwa was previously on the books of Russian side Arsenal Tula, who have been relegated at the close of the 2021 season.”

Kangwa began his career at Lusaka-based club Happy Hearts. In 2017, he signed for Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva, before returning to Happy Hearts in 2018. Ahead of the 2019 Zambian Super League season, Kangwa signed for Buildcon.

On July 19, 2019, Kangwa joined Tula. In the just-concluded Russian top-flight, he managed 19 appearances and scored four goals.

His first goal of the season came in the 2-1 win against Zenit, he then scored one goal as Tula rallied to secure a 2-2 draw against Krylia Sovetov, scored in another 1-1 draw against Krasnodar, and also in the 2-1 win against FC Ufa.

On the international scene, Kangwa made his debut for Zambia on June 9, 2019, in a 2-1 defeat against Cameroon while on July 16, 2019, he scored his first goal for Chipolopolo in a 3-2 win against Morocco. He has so far managed 13 caps for Zambia.

Kangwa is currently in Zambia’s squad preparing for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where they have been drawn in Group H alongside Ivory Coast, Comoros, and Lesotho.

They will begin their campaign with an away fixture against the Elephants on June 3 before they return home to take on the Coelacanths at National Heroes Stadium on June 7.