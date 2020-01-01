'Kindergarten mistakes' to blame for stalemate against Wakiso Giants – Police FC’s Mubiru

The Cops and the Purple Sharks fought to register a goalless draw as they opened their 2020-21 season

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has claimed kindergarten mistakes are to blame for the Ugandan Premier League's 0-0 draw against Wakiso Giants on Friday.

The draw was registered as the two sides battled in the season-opening tie and Mubiru, who is also the assistant coach at the national team side, said the performance was good.

The Cops were unable to turn a number of key chances into goals as they wasted another opportunity to register a first-ever win against the Purple Sharks in the Premier League.

One of the most open chances came in the ninth minute when Frank Tumwesigye and Mubarak Nsubuga made their way into Wakiso Giants’ area but the former failed to beat goalkeeper Derrick Emukule who was the last hurdle.

Tom Ikara also saved the day for Police as he kept them in the game with some superb moves notably when he stopped Abdulkarim Ndugwa’s header at close range. The debutant also made another great save when he stopped Yassin Mugume and Ndugwa’s quick efforts in the last minutes of the encounter.

“I thought we had a good performance but registered a very poor result,” Mubiru said after the match as per Football256.

“I don’t think we deserved to draw this game, we wasted our chances in the first half and then nearly lost everything in the dying minutes.

“I think they were very kindergarten mistakes from us. However, we thank God that we managed to pick up something from the game.

Eyes were on Police’s captain Tony Mawejje who returned to the club since he last played for them in 2006. The experienced midfielder was, however, substituted after 45 minutes as he walked out seemingly injured after a collision with Wakiso’s defender Edward Satulo.

“The only worry is about the injury to our captain Mawejje, and we hope that it is not as bad and that he recovers on time,” Mubiru said on the Mawejje setback.

Frank Tumwesigye, Eric Ssenjobe, and Hassan Muhamood were given their debuts for Police as they are among the new signings. Wakiso Giants gave debuts to Rahmat Ssenfuka and Joshua Lubwama.

The next assignment for Mubiru and his boys will be an away game against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA FC) on December 8.